Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,680 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after buying an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after purchasing an additional 225,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 209,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,371. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

