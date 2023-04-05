Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 6,181,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,411,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

