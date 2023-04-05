Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 774 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 3,036,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.