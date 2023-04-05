RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

