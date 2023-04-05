RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 124,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,884. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.