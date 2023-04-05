RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 124,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,884. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
