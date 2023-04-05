Riverview Trust Co Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Stock Performance
Zoetis stock opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoetis (ZTS)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.