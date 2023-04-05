Riverview Trust Co Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

