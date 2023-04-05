Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 149 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $476.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $571.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 297.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

