Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

