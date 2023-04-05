Riverview Trust Co Has $1.26 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

