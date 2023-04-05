Riverview Trust Co Purchases 201 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PNW opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

