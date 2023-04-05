Riverview Trust Co Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $392.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

