Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,116 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

