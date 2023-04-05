Riverview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,938 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Masco by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 121,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

