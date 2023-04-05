Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.44.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $118.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.