Rocket Pool ETH Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,004.54 or 0.07142892 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $461.54 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,248 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,027.1771824 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $19,718,942.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

