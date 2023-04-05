Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $76.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

