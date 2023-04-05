S. R. Schill & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Shares of BA opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

