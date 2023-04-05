Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA BRW opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
