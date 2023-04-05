Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BRW opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.