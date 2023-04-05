Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. 514,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,961,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -352.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

