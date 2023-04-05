Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.40. 637,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,521. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

