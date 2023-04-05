Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,635. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

