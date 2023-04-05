Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 0.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.24. 512,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.