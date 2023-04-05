Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $943.11

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 943.11 ($11.71) and traded as low as GBX 938 ($11.65). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 949.50 ($11.79), with a volume of 337,688 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.23) price objective on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Safestore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 990.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 942.88.

Safestore Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Safestore’s payout ratio is 1,435.41%.

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.16), for a total transaction of £572,474.21 ($710,971.45). In other news, insider Ian Krieger purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.58 ($24,835.54). Also, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.16), for a total transaction of £572,474.21 ($710,971.45). Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

