Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,906. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.72. 1,303,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.84. The firm has a market cap of $194.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $205.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.