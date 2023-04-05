Santori & Peters Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.68. The company had a trading volume of 512,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.