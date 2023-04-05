Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 913 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 2,191,917 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

