Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 601,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,067. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.