SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.
SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.34%.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.
