Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.
Science Applications International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70.
Science Applications International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.