Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

