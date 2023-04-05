Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

