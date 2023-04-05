Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05-7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 206.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

