Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 1,794,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11.
Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.
