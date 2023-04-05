Scotiabank Trims Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Target Price to C$4.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFPUF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of CFPUF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

