SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 2.3%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 832,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,736,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 94,180 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,480,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,684,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

