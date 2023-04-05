SelfKey (KEY) Reaches Market Cap of $48.80 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $48.80 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 5% against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

