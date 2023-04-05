Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.68

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.68 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 158.42 ($1.97). Senior shares last traded at GBX 158 ($1.96), with a volume of 416,719 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senior has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168 ($2.09).

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £645.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,076.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.89.

Senior Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Senior

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other Senior news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.09), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($59,236.07). Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.