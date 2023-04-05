Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 376,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 912,216 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $716.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

