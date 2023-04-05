Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 376,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 912,216 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $716.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
