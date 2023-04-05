ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $42,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $476.05 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $571.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 297.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

