ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $42,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $476.05 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $571.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 297.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.