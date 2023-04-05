SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,634 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.84. 581,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

