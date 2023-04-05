SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $3,425,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.83. 130,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

