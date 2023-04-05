SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 9,835 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 108,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.