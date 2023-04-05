SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 826,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after buying an additional 50,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. 947,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,818,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

