SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,393,074. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $220.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

