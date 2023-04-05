SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,299. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $188.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

