SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 3,862 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 571,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 67,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 2,482,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,621,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

