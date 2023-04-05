SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 4,901 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.06. The company had a trading volume of 102,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.17. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.