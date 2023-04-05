SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Shares of META traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,574,813. The firm has a market cap of $556.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $228.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

