SFX Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

SFX Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. SFX Entertainment shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 161,900 shares.
SFX Entertainment Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
SFX Entertainment Company Profile
SFX Entertainment, Inc is engaged in creating the global platform for Electronic Music Culture. The Company is a producer of live events and digital entertainment content focused on electronic music culture (EMC) and other festivals. The Company focuses on providing electronic music fans with live experiences, music discovery, media and digital connectivity.
