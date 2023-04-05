Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) President Sells $32,247.85 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Tolnar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 1,975,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,733. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

